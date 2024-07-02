PHOTOS: Bandra Residents Allegedly Install Pointed Spikes On Pavement To Avoid Delivery Workers From Resting There

Pointed Spikes On Pavement Sides | X @tajmahalfoxtrot

Sometimes, residents might be worried about people standing next to their building or sighting their homes, due to privacy and security issues. It was purportedly in this regard that residents of a Mumbai-based building installed pointed spikes on the sides of the pavement running through the complex. An X post pointed out that Cherrysons building in the city's Bandra area installed spikes to avoid delivery workers resting there.

Stating the location and sharing visuals from there, the post read, "Cherrysons building, Bandra. Spikes on pavement wall to prevent food delivery workers resting." The post is going viral on the social media platform and receiving many reactions. Netizens are outraged by the doers' adding spikes to the pavement, which is debated to be acceptable under the law or not.

Cherrysons building, Bandra. Spikes on pavement wall to prevent food delivery workers resting. pic.twitter.com/ApVxaVyIrE — naresh fernandes (@tajmahalfoxtrot) July 2, 2024

Netizens share mixed reactions

While some people expressed how cruel the act was, as it could harm people walking through the pavement as well those tired and wanting to rest there for a short period, others asked the BMC to take necessary action in uprooting the spikes. "This additional part seems to have been constructed on the footpath, hence appears illegal in addition to it being dangerous. Ideally BMC should issue orders to demolish it," X users replied to the post.

"Is this legal?" people questioned while considering it to be not. Meanwhile, another said, "Is this legal. Is this not dangerous for pedestrians too..."

Notably, the pavement's sides were fixed with these spikes and not the path where people would walk. The internet was divided over the spikes being installed there. Few others noted by saying, "Though they have done this to prevent food delivery workers from resting, children could get hurt."