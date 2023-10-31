 PHOTO: Sudarsan Pattnaik Celebrates Kartika Brata With Sand Art Depicting Puri Jagannath
Wishing people a happy Kartik Maas Vrat, he created sand art at Puri. He nearly brought alive the deity with his artistic skills as he piled up and coloured sand to an image of the Lord.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 09:08 AM IST
article-image

Well-known sand artist Sudharsan Pattnaik observed the Kartika Brata, an auspicious period dedicated to Lord Jagannath during the holy Kartik Maas or Damodar month, with a tribute to Jagannath Swamy of Puri, Odisha. Wishing people a happy Kartik Maas Vrat, he created sand art at Puri. He nearly brought alive the deity with his artistic skills as he piled up and coloured sand to an image of the Lord. See photo

article-image

Kartik Brata 2023

Sharing the sand art online, Pattnaik chanted "Jai Jagannath." He told netizens that the curation was done celebrating the occasion of Kartik Brata. To the unversed, Kartik Brata is a grand festival observed for a month, especially in Odisha and its neighbourhood. Devotees worship Lord Jagannath during this period along with reading the Karika Mahatmya and Padma Puran. A special puja named 'Baluka Puja' is carried out at most families to mark the occasion.

article-image

In 2023, the holy month started on October 29 (Dates may vary as per panchangs and religious calendars). On Sunday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Kartik Brata through video conferencing.

He inaugurated the Habishyali Sibir for Habishyalis and extended his warm wishes on the blessed occasion. "May you fast with deep devotion and inner peace. Seek the blessings of the Lord, for if you are blessed, all of Odisha will be blessed," the CM was quoted as saying in media reports.

article-image
