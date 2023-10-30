Uttar Pradesh: Photo Showing Kanpur Man Sitting On Paneer Goes Viral On Social Media, Leaves Netizens Question Hygiene

Love paneer? Here's a picture of your favourite ingredient that has caught the attention of netizens and left them saying "Eww." It showed a man sitting on the paneer during its preparation leaving people upset about hygiene. It reportedly comes from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

X post goes viral

An X user shared the click taking a dig at non-branded paneers which allegedly have cleanliness concerns. It was posted on X on Saturday night and since then, the picture has gone viral attracting as many as 58,000 views on the platform. However, people didn't appreciate ridiculing locally-made products and suggested that the same applies to branded ones too. Mixed opinions were shared in reaction to the tweet.

Netizens react

A cringe reply to it read, "Lungi pehna hai it's hygienic ...nanga bhaitha hota tha toh issue hai (He is wearing a lungi, so it's hygienic... there would have been an issue if he sat on it unclothed.)" Taking note of the incident, many remarked that home preparations are the best. They suggested that one can't easily trust outside food, unlike homemade one. "Paneer is very easy to make at home, ghar ka best hain," read a comment.