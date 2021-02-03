Photo of man bowing down before Mumbai local train goes viral

Considered as lifeline of Mumbai, local train services resumed after a gap of about 320 days. The Railways permitted the general public to travel in local trains in Mumbai from February 1, though in restricted time slots.

Now, a picture of a commuter bowing down before a Mumbai local while boarding it after 11 months has gone viral. The photo was shared by Twitter user @Madan_Chikna with the caption, "A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months."