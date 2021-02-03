Photo of man bowing down before Mumbai local train goes viral

Considered as lifeline of Mumbai, local train services resumed after a gap of about 320 days. The Railways permitted the general public to travel in local trains in Mumbai from February 1, though in restricted time slots.
Now, a picture of a commuter bowing down before a Mumbai local while boarding it after 11 months has gone viral. The photo was shared by Twitter user @Madan_Chikna with the caption, "A click that touched my heart, a commuter worshipping Mumbai Local before boarding after 11 months."
Even Mahindra group chairman, Anand Mahindra, shared the photo and called it the "soul of india."
The source of the photo is unknown, but the picture has been shared widely on social media. Taking to Twitter, many netizens commented on the photo and said only those who have lived in Mumbai would understand this.
Travel by local trains, lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted after the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.
From February 1, the general public is allowed to travel in the suburban trains from the time of start of services for the day till 7 am, from 12 noon to 4 pm, and from 9 pm till the closure of services for the day.
From 7 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 9 pm, only employees of the essential services and categories of commuters specified by the Maharashtra government and the Ministry of Railways are permitted to travel in local trains.
The suburban train services, considered as the lifeline of Mumbai, were suspended on the midnight of March 22 last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak and gradually resumed from June 15.
(With inputs from Agencies)