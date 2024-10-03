Photo Of Elderly Couple Dragging Case Files On Wooden Trolley At High Court Sparks Discussion On India's Justice System

@maheshperi

The founder and chairman of Careers360, and an influential social commentator with 36.5K followers on X, Maheshwer Peri, shared a heart-wrenching story on Thursday about the struggles of an elderly couple fighting for justice in the Indian court system.

Peri shared a thought-provoking image of the veteran couple near a high court (unamed) holding each other's hands tight, carrying years of accumulated case files on a wooden trolley—an image representing their long and difficult journey in pursuit of justice. Though he didn't specify the year of the photo taken, Peri called this an example of India's justice delivery system that is "lax, insensitive, and lacks empathy."

A few years back, In one of the court hearings that I was forced to attend, We saw this old couple doing the rounds at a high court. They carried files and papers of many years. The weight of the files represents the years they spent pleading, begging and seeking justice. Over… pic.twitter.com/QNGTVMR9D0 — Maheshwer Peri (@maheshperi) October 3, 2024

Peri further stated that for students aspiring to create social change, studying law offers the opportunity to be a voice for marginalised individuals, such as the elderly couple he encountered.

He wrote, "As a lawyer, you don’t just change laws—you change lives. You stand in the gap for the marginalized, protect the vulnerable, and challenge the status quo."

His tweet, accompanied by the picture of the couple, has gained over 6,500 views and sparked a debate about the efficacy and ethics of India's judicial system.

One X user, @ajaypask, responded by acknowledging the difficulty of achieving justice: "The bearer of that injustice pays a very high cost."

Further, One must understand that justice is very hard to achieve. The lesson for those who do not join the field of law is to never be part of injustice. If you help someone with professional knowledge to commit injustice, the bearer of that injustice pays a very high cost. — Ajay pareek (@ajaypask) October 3, 2024

Another user, @shajanantonyt, lamented the challenges faced by those trying to advocate for the voiceless, commenting, "All who try to give voice to the voiceless will be persecuted, unfortunately."

All, who try to give voice to the voiceless, will be persecuted, unfortunately. — Shajan Antony (@shajanantonyt) October 3, 2024

@harryrandhawa32 took a more critical view, highlighting corruption within the legal system: "The real fact is that lawyers and judges are as corrupt as doctors today. They only work if they get exorbitant fees or bribes. This old couple doesn’t have the funds to grease their way to a judgment."

You are absolutely right in theory. The real fact is that lawyers and judges are as corrupt as doctors today.



They only work if they get exorbitant fees or bribes.



This old couple doesn’t have the funds to grease their way to a judgement… — AarAar (@harryrandhawa32) October 3, 2024

@thefightvista expressed disillusionment, calling the justice system in India "a joke."

Justice is a joke in India.



Our #law is weak & works only for those who has money in their pocket. — 🇮🇳 (@hitlersourabh) October 3, 2024

@Sam_lifecruiser shared a hopeful message, calling on India's youth to focus on humanity and justice rather than personal gain: "India needs youth who care about humanity, justice, and compassion."

India needs youth who care about humanity, justice, and compassion because we have enough people chasing fame, money, and ego, they call themselves leaders. — Sameeksha (@Sam_lifecruiser) October 3, 2024

Peri's message, along with the diverse responses, sheds light on the deeply rooted issues within India's justice system—delays, inaccessibility, and a lack of empathy.

While some called for youth engagement to bring change, others expressed scepticism about the integrity of the legal profession.

As per reports, in the 23 High Courts across India, pending cases have steeply risen from around 468,000 in 2019 to over 620,000 in 2023, an increase of more than 150,000 cases, or 33 per cent.

What is alarming to note is the pending backlog of over 40 million cases in the subordinate courts as of 2023 end.