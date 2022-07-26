Photo: Indigo MD Rahul Bhatia enjoys tea-biscuits on flight

Image credit: Google

Didn't we all have tea and Parle G biscuit when we were students? The tea and Parle G combination gave us great relief from hunger. However, a recent photo of a man having tea and Parle G biscuit on a plane went viral. The man in the photo is none other than Rahul Bhatia, who is the managing Director of Indigo Airlines.

He was also travelling in an economy class. The image was posted by a Twitterati who is an editor with a news organisation. The user also said that Rajesh was acting like a common man.

My fellow passenger on a @IndiGo6E BLR-DEL flight this week... Billionaire Rahul Bhatia, Promoter & MD, IndiGo, enjoying his Parle-G dipped in tea.



Shows you don't have to be Richard Branson or V Mallya to build a successful airline with 57% market share. pic.twitter.com/K2F5bWXUxU — Y P Rajesh (@YPRajesh) July 22, 2022

When he was asked to keep his laptop aside, he kept aside like any other passenger. Rajesh wrote, "This shows you don’t have to be Richard Branson or V Mallya to build a successful airline with 57% market share." Many social media users commented on the picture. One user wrote, "Like seriously, they do travel in economy class?”

Another wrote, “I am too fond of this combination of Parle-g and tea. It tastes good. Nice taste buds Mr Bhatia.’’