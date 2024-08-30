Photo: Auto Rickshaw With Flat-like Window Goes Viral

Auto Rickshaw With Window | X

In a photo shared by an X user named Tanvi Gaikwad, netizens came across an auto rickshaw was had a window attached to one of its sides. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. The image showed the unique feature of the three-wheeler which was none other than its window. One of the sides of the vehicle was believed to be open for entry and exit of passengers while the other was installed with the flat-like window.

This auto has a window whattt 🪟 🛺 pic.twitter.com/ryplt4cjLx — Tanvi Gaikwad (@tanvigaikwad_9) August 29, 2024

X post goes viral

"This auto has a window whattt," Gaikwad wrote while posting the picture of the auto on social media. Being shared on August 29, the post has already gone viral on X. It has attracted more than 62,000 views so far along with many replies.

Netizens react

Netizens were left guessing where this quirky auto was spotted. The top guesses included Mumbai and Bangalore. "This is peak Bengaluru," said an X user while reacting to the post, and soon another wrote, "Autos in south bombay" imagining the autos to be a reality in South Bombay along with other transport means available there.

The comments didn't end there. It went beyond trying to figure out the location. People started captioning the styled vehicle. While some called it a "Rickshaw Pro Ultra," others addressed it as a "business class auto." Looking at the sophistication that auto coach provided, including a sofa-like seat and flat-like windows to feel like home, people wondered whether the driver would rest her either for a nap or devoid of a proper home.