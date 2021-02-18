Petrol hits century in Rajasthan, Twitteratti can't keep calm anymore

The moment that Indians were anticipating (not for a good reason) is finally here! The price of petrol finally crossed Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Wednesday, February 18. Even though the state government has cut VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 percent in late January, the prices are still rising. Today marks the 10th consecutive day of the fuel retail prices hiking across the country.

Petrol in Delhi is now priced at Rs 89.88 per litre whereas diesel costs Rs 80.27 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol price has risen to Rs 96.32 per litre which is pretty close to the 100 mark, and diesel is priced at Rs 87.32 per litre.

Petrol price in Kolkata has been raised to Rs 91.11 per litre from Rs 90.78, whereas diesel rate was raised to Rs 83.86 a litre from Rs 83.54. In Chennai, petrol is costing Rs 91.98 per litre, while diesel price is costing Rs 85.31 per litre.

With petrol and diesel prices rising on a daily basis, one can see no hope of them becoming easily affordable anytime soon. The population has been criticising it lately. #Petrol100 is trending as people continue to complain about the rising fuel prices on Twitter. While there are a huge number of complaints about the issue, Twitterati has also done what it does best- making memes. There are some hilarious memes about petrol price reaching the 100 mark.

These are the reactions and memes on #Petrol100. Here we go.