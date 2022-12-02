PETA activist Ingrid Newkirk slammed by Mumbaikars for wasting water by her dramatic public stunt of bathing on Mumbai roads

PETA India founder Ingrid Newkirk took a shower in open in Mumbai to highlight that meat and dairy production requires up to 50 times more water than the production of plant foods like pulses, vegetables, and grains. Her public demonstration seemed to stand against the message she aimed to spread, despite speaking of the need to conserve water, she was seen wasting water.
In a city where people hold high regard to water, as they face shortages and concerns with respect to timing-based water supply, limited supply via tankers, etc., Mumbaikars couldn't resist the PETA activist's bizarre public stunt. They took to social media inorder to slam her act from the street of Mumbai.
Netizens called it a "public nuisance"
Some demanded her arrest for public indecency
They brought to her notice that people from India know to use water economically, and wouldn't indulge in practices of wasting water like her.
