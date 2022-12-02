PETA activist Ingrid Newkirk slammed by Mumbaikars for wasting water by her dramatic public stunt of bathing on Mumbai roads | Twitter

PETA India founder Ingrid Newkirk took a shower in open in Mumbai to highlight that meat and dairy production requires up to 50 times more water than the production of plant foods like pulses, vegetables, and grains. Her public demonstration seemed to stand against the message she aimed to spread, despite speaking of the need to conserve water, she was seen wasting water.

In a city where people hold high regard to water, as they face shortages and concerns with respect to timing-based water supply, limited supply via tankers, etc., Mumbaikars couldn't resist the PETA activist's bizarre public stunt. They took to social media inorder to slam her act from the street of Mumbai.

Netizens called it a "public nuisance"

Does this creature @IngridNewkirk even know the carbon footprint of what she is showing off in this public nuisance tamasha? Or are we saying the head of @peta doesn't even have money to rent out a proper room in Mumbai and is forced to bathe in public?https://t.co/7wTrztX3nY — Eztainutlacatl (@cbkwgl) December 1, 2022

Some demanded her arrest for public indecency

But she's wasting so.much water. People in Mumbai and India know how to use water economically — Maddy (@madhavi_sathe) December 1, 2022

They brought to her notice that people from India know to use water economically, and wouldn't indulge in practices of wasting water like her.

You need to be arrested for public indecency. Taking bath is a private affair. — मनोजवं शेष पुत्र।🇮🇳 (@mskaulgud) December 2, 2022

Check out some more reactions

Using a nylon scrubber 🧽😅😅😅😅Mother Earth 🌎 would be laughing — just like that (@iamrakeshmattoo) December 1, 2022

Wasting water to make a point about wasting water pic.twitter.com/QczhXqaQ6J — Tweeter 🇮🇳 (@bnsl13) December 1, 2022

Agar yah sab peta wale nahana band kar de tab Mumbai ke 10% logon ka nahana Safal ho jaega😹🤲 https://t.co/XYUt4T30cv — Jigs Patel💔 (@PatelSaheb01) December 1, 2022