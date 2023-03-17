 'People with small eyes...': Temjen Imna Along's 'Happy World Sleep Day' tweet goes viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'People with small eyes...': Temjen Imna Along's 'Happy World Sleep Day' tweet goes viral

'People with small eyes...': Temjen Imna Along's 'Happy World Sleep Day' tweet goes viral

What did the Nagaland Minister and BJP leader share on Twitter? Read to know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
'People with small eyes...': Temjen Imna Along's 'Happy World Sleep Day' tweet goes viral | Twitter

World Sleep Day is being celebrated on March 17 and the internet is awake only to wish one another a good sleep time. On this day, Nagaland Minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along wished netizens a 'Happy World Sleep Day' in his quirky style.

He took a dig at racist dialogues that comment people from North East India on their eyes. Yes, his tweet addressed about "People with small eyes." He tweeted, "Happy World Sleep Day! Let us take a moment to appreciate people with small eyes, who remind us that being awake 24/7 isn't always a choice!"

Check tweet

Read Also
BJP minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of viral school kid & TikToker Bahar Chamling Rai...
article-image

World Sleep Day is an annual event organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society, formerly World Association of Sleep Medicine, since 2008. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of quality sleep and its health benefits.

Read Also
International Women’s Day: An occasion to remind world that women have 'miles to go before they...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'People with small eyes...': Temjen Imna Along's 'Happy World Sleep Day' tweet goes viral

'People with small eyes...': Temjen Imna Along's 'Happy World Sleep Day' tweet goes viral

How about 'eating' a Hyundai IONIQ Electric car? Watch viral video to know more

How about 'eating' a Hyundai IONIQ Electric car? Watch viral video to know more

Jaipur: IAS officer's gesture towards specially-abled man wins heart of netizens; watch viral video...

Jaipur: IAS officer's gesture towards specially-abled man wins heart of netizens; watch viral video...

Utter Stupidity! Man drives SUV on Agra Cantt railway platform to create reel; FIR registered after...

Utter Stupidity! Man drives SUV on Agra Cantt railway platform to create reel; FIR registered after...

Bengaluru-based firm announces 'Gift of Sleep' for employees on 'World Sleep Day 2023'

Bengaluru-based firm announces 'Gift of Sleep' for employees on 'World Sleep Day 2023'