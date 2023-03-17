'People with small eyes...': Temjen Imna Along's 'Happy World Sleep Day' tweet goes viral | Twitter

World Sleep Day is being celebrated on March 17 and the internet is awake only to wish one another a good sleep time. On this day, Nagaland Minister and BJP leader Temjen Imna Along wished netizens a 'Happy World Sleep Day' in his quirky style.

He took a dig at racist dialogues that comment people from North East India on their eyes. Yes, his tweet addressed about "People with small eyes." He tweeted, "Happy World Sleep Day! Let us take a moment to appreciate people with small eyes, who remind us that being awake 24/7 isn't always a choice!"

Happy World Sleep Day! 😴



Let us take a moment to appreciate people with small eyes, who remind us that being awake 24/7 isn't always a choice! 😉 pic.twitter.com/gziShXYMum — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 17, 2023

World Sleep Day is an annual event organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society, formerly World Association of Sleep Medicine, since 2008. The day aims to raise awareness about the importance of quality sleep and its health benefits.