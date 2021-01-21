'People only deserve Bigg Boss': Twitter reacts to SC notice to 'Mirzapur' makers, Amazon Prime Video

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the makers and producers of the web-series 'Mirzapur' and Amazon Prime Video, after a Mirzapur resident filed a plea complaining against the web for maligning the image of his native place in Uttar Pradesh.

"Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of 9 episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses," said the plea. The petitioner specifically objected to the portrayal of a woman hailing from the district having sexual affair with the servant and her father-in-law as well. The plea contended that the government should make some guidelines to prohibit bad portrayal of historical and cultural values of a city.

Meanwhile, a a team of Uttar Pradesh (UP) police reached Mumbai to investigate the case.

Amid this, several netizens took to Twitter to react to the Supreme Court notice to 'Mirzapur' makers and Amazon Prime Video. While some took jibes at the UP Police, others shared chuckle-evoking memes.

Check out the reactions here: