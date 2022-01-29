People of Nalgonda town in Telangana stand up for national anthem at 8.30 am daily

India's national Anthem Janaganamana played every day at 8.30 am in Nalgonda town in Telangana at all cross roads with a flag by JJ Samithi v and all stand and salute.

National Anthem is played at twelve major junctions in Nalgonda . All citizens, no matter what they are doing, stand still for those 52 seconds every morning, reported India Today.

Tweeterite Jayaprakash Reddy, has shared a photo of two kids standing and saluting as national Anthem was played.

He was surprised by this tradition and said, 'As I was standing two kids came from near lane and saluted.I was surprised and shook hands with kids and thanked them and they were happy.'

The initiative was started on January 23 this year by Karnati Vijay Kumar, president of Jana Gana Mana Utsava Samithi, and his friends, said report. They believe that singing the national anthem every morning will enhance patriotism among the masses.

The video has gone viral on Internet and Netizens are appreciating organizer and villagers for their new initiative. This new trend has also spread across other villages nearby to Nalgonda.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 07:04 PM IST