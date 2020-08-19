'People like you are after me': Sushant's lawyer Vikas Singh walks out of LIVE interview with Rajdeep Sardesai

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has been firing back to back explosive statements during his media interviews, claiming that his client didn’t die of suicide.
Singh, who has been on the forefront of the battle to ensure justice is served for the actor’s family has asserted that Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government are helping Sushant’s girlfriend and prime accused Rhea Chakraborty.
Sushant’s father named Rhea and her family among others in his FIR accusing the lot of abetment to suicide and defrauding the actor.
Now, in a recent interview with India Today journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, Vikas Singh lashed out on national television for not “hearing him out.”
Rajdeep says, “You’re using television channels to put pressure on the judge, who tomorrow will give a verdict. But for the last several weeks ‘CBI for SSR’, in fact Rhea herself has asked CBI, but the manner in which the case is being done is as if Rhea is already guilty. Is that the way a trial should run in studios?”
Vikas responds by saying, “If that is your complaint then I should not talk to you because I am not asking you to talk to me. I am not interested in the media trial. I am not going to any media. It is people like you who are after me to join your channel. You can just switch me off.”
Earlier, Singh requested all media outlets to refrain from divulging crucial information about the case, which may jeopardise further proceedings.
"I request all media outlets not to divulge crucial information in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. And the CBI should go full throttle in this matter," he said.
Singh further urged that the Supreme Court needs to give clear order regarding the investigation of this case.
"In this case, it is very important for the CBI to do the investigation as soon as possible and I am very surprised...why is the Supreme Court taking so much time in this case? Because if the case is pending in the Supreme Court, then the Supreme Court should have given a clear order as long as the case is pending," said Singh.
"As long as this case is pending, the investigation of this case should be done either by Patna Police or CBI, so that, at least there is no hindrance in the investigation. But the way Mukul Rohatgi has given an impression by saying that nothing is going to happen till the next date, this has conveyed a wrong message. And I think this is the reason why the CBI is not fully engaged in the investigation of this case," he added.
Singh continued saying that it seems that this will harm Sushant Singh's family in getting justice.
He asserted that the CBI needs to conduct a very speedy investigation.
"There is neither a return order nor any oral order with CBI today. Today, there is only one agency of CBI, which is investigating and no other agency is investigating the case as of now. I think the CBI should take this investigation on a very fast pace because if it is delayed...if any of our evidence gets spoiled or erased, the family will be harmed somewhere and they won't be able to get justice," said Singh.
In another revelation, Singh claimed that Sushant's mental health was never in a bad condition.
"As far as Sushant's mental state is concerned, according to his family, his mental state was never in a bad condition. In any case, it is clearly believed by the family members that Rhea Chakraborty will be guilty in this case, whether directly in suicide or indirectly in the conspiracy to a murder case," said Singh.
"Till 2019, when Rhea didn't come in Sushant's life, he was touching heights. Problems began soon after Rhea entered his life. Our entire case is set on this subject. When Rhea left him, she did not tell his family members...If he was on strong medications then she should have told someone. Our entire case is focused on abetment to suicide," he added.
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)