 Peak Bengaluru Things: Biker Ditches Helmet For Paper Bag; Check Viral Photo
The viral photo caught two men seated on a bike wherein the pillion rider wore a proper helmet but the other ditched the safety tool for some other jugaad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
A photo showing a biker wearing a paper bag as his helmet has surfaced on social media and gone viral. The incident is believed to have come across from the roads of Bengaluru. The viral photo caught two men seated on a bike wherein the pillion rider wore a proper helmet but the other ditched the safety tool for some other jugaad. Check post

Photo goes viral on X

An X user posted the image online with the caption: "Helmet, what's that?" The words said out of wonder were followed by laughter emojis. The bizarre headwear left people stunned making them call it a "Bengaluru Thing." The recent instance added to the list of many hilarious and unique happenings spotted in the IT hub.

Netizens react

Being shared earlier this November, the X post attracted thousands of views. Having received more than 34K views on the content-sharing platform, the post created a buzz and got people talking. Several netizens commented on the picture while reacting to it. While some termed it an attempt to fool the cameras fitted on roadways to ensure the observation of traffic norms, others said: "At least he is wearing something."

Some other replies to the post were creatively addressing the paper bag-based helmet. One of the X users the rider an "environmentalist" who opted for a recyclable helmet made out of paper. "Packet," said another.

Check replies below

