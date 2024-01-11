Passenger Suffering Diarrhoea Poops On Flight Seat, Leaves Entire Cabin Stinking

A Delta flight went smelly and stinking at 30,000 feet after an unwell passenger pooped on their seat. The passenger was reportedly suffering heavy diarrhoea ending up uncontrollably spoiling the flight seat and causing trouble for others onboard after the foul smell spread throughout the cabin. The incident came to light on Reddit after a co-commuter expressed the ordeal on the social media platform. The post is now going viral and attracting reactions from netizens.

Sarcastically, the fellow traveller who talked of the incident online called it "one of my more memorable delta flights." The Reddit post mentioned that the incident took place on Christmas Eve (December 24) on a connecting flight from Birmingham Alabama to Atlanta, Georgia en route to Key West, Florida. when a person onboard pooped their pants and left the excreta smeared all over the seat.

About 20 minutes into the departure, the Redditor, a parent commuting with her daughter, figured out something shi**y on the flight. The woman first confirmed with her daughter if she had pooped, but that wasn't the case. It was reported that someone from the eighth row was involved in the matter. "This person had sat in their s–t for a good hour," read the post.

While this incident has gone viral on the internet, the airline has not commented on it yet. Several netizens have reacted to the case by saying, "Someone with stomach issues. I feel for them." Another wrote, "Hopefully they cleaned it before the next flight."