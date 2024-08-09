 Passenger Spotted Wearing Bread Bun As Hat In New York Subway, Video Goes Viral
He is seen flaunting his quirky hat, nothing but a loaf of bread bun, instead. The incident was shared on Instagram earlier this August, leaving internet users in splits.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
A video of a New York City subway passenger wearing a bread bun as a hat has caught attention of netizens and gone viral. Recorded by a fellow commuter onboard, the video shows the man not using a hair wig or a regular hat for his head. He is seen flaunting his quirky hat, nothing but a loaf of bread bun, instead. The incident was shared on Instagram earlier this August, leaving internet users in splits.

When people boarded the public transport on the Lexington Avenue Line, they came across this man wearing an usual head cap. What it even a hat or just some food trying to replace a head accessory? The man didn't really bother to give it a thought as he casually took the ride of the NY subway with it. The video showed him carrying a large, round piece of bread perched on his head. He wore a white t-shirt and walked into the transport with a cool side bag, however, what caught people's attention was the quirky element he had donned during his travel.

Video hits more than 5 lakh views

While some might know that such instances of funky dressing are not new to the subway, this foodie hat has still grabbed the attention of people and got them talking. The sight of this food item weirdly perched as headwear has gathered a flurry of reactions on social media.

"Some people were born to be a subway creature, this man was bread to be a subway creature," an Instagram user commented while taking note of the scene and the bizarreness for which the New York subway is popular online. The bread-based hat video has gone viral and so far, attracted more than five lakh views on the platform.

