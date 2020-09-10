Viral

Paresh Rawal becomes NSD Chairman: Check out the best memes featuring Babu Bhaiya

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed veteran actor Paresh Rawal as the new chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD).

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday appointed veteran actor Paresh Rawal as the new chairman of the National School of Drama (NSD).

"We are glad to inform 'Hon'ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn has appointed renowned actor & Padma Shri @sirpareshrawal as chairman of @nsd_india.' NSD family welcome the legend to shower his guidance to NSD for achieving new heights," stated the NSD tweet.

Paresh Rawal will be taking over the position of chairman from prominent theatre artist Arjun Deo Charan who is chairing it at present.

On this special occasion, let's look at some of the best memes featuring the 'Hera Pheri' actor:

