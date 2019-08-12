Pakistani netizens unsubscribe Indian YouTube channels after abrogation of Article 370

Hashtag #UnsubscribeIndiansYouTubers is trending on Twitter after Pakistani netizens have declared that they are going to boycott Indian YouTube channels following Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of Indian Constitution.

Last week, on Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the scrapping of Article 370, which provided Jammu and Kashmir with special status. India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. This move has drawn strong responses from different corners of the world, especially Pakistan. Since then social media users in Pakistan have declared on Twitter that they are going to boycott Indian YouTube channels.

Earlier, it was also announced that Pakistan would be banning Indian films and that nothing with Indian origin would be streamed in the country. But, social media users in Pakistan have decided to take it one step further and have decided to unsubscribe Indian YouTube channels as well.

Here's a look at some of the tweets: