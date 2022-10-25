Pakistani fan waves national flag upside down during Ind-Pak WC match, Indian supporters correct him; video goes viral

Watch: Pakistani fan incorrectly holds national fan at Melbourne stadium during Ind vs Pak T20 match; video goes viral | Twitter

Was your Sunday evening all about India versus Pakistan match? Yes, for many for us. The T20 game between the archrivals that initially created buzz for the Virat Kohli show, 'Chak De India' reverbating inside the stadium, fans of both teams singing the Pasoori song, and also about a clumsy Pakistani fan incorrectly holding his national flag.

While others in the stadium spotted the case, they shouted aloud to the notice of the Pakistani fan. Despite the video showing him correcting the fan position later, Twitter has began begun trolling the person for sheer negligence.

Watch:

Reportedly, the incident took place at Melbourne stadium on Sunday. Since shared on Twitter, the video has triggered netizens leading to trolls. Replies had meme-worthy comments such as "Oooh bhai Maro mujhe" followed by laughter emojis. Meanwhile, some even slammed the country and its people for being irresponsible and carefree yet demanding to make Kashmir a part of theirs.

Coming to the match updates, it was India who won the game against Pakistan. The final winning verdict was marked at 160/6. Pakistan scored 159/8 in 20 overs due to fifties from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed as well as some late hitting from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf. The outstanding performer of the match was none other than Virat Kohli who played one of the most memorable innings in the history of the T20 World Cup. He scored an unbeaten knock of 82 as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a last-ball thriller.