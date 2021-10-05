e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:32 PM IST

Pak PM Imran Khan turns 69: Netizens flood Twitter with birthday wishes

FPJ Web Desk
Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan | File Photo

Today marks the birth of Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi who was born on 5th October 1952 in Lahore. He is the 22nd and current PM of Pakistan. Khan is also the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Before entering politics, Khan was an international cricketer and captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, which he eventually led to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup. He was also chancellor of the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom from 2005 to 2014.

Khan was born in Lahore to a Pashtun family and graduated from Oxford's Keble College in 1975. At the ripe age of 18, he made his international debut in a 1971 Test series against England. Khan was a member of the team till 1992, served as captain on several occasions between 1982 and 1992, and even won the Cricket World Cup, Pakistan's first and only victory in the sport.

As the world celebrates the cricketer-turned PM's birthday today, netizens have taken to Twitter to share their wishes which even include short clips of Imran Khan in the field during his game.

Have a look:

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 02:29 PM IST
