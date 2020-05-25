'Pak ancestors looted temples and raped Hindu women': Swara Bhasker schools man who learned 'history' from 'Tanhaji' movie

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker isn’t new to trolls on social media. Time and again, Bhasker has called out a section of haters with her befitting replies on virtual platforms. This time around it was a lesson on history, as Swara perfectly articulated it to be beyond the 280 character limit on Twitter.
Swara, on Friday offered condolences to the victims of the Karachi plane crash. She wrote, “Oh noooooo! SO Tragic! Heartfelt condolences to affected families and prayers for the victims of this godawful accident/ crash! Praying for some miraculous survivors & for the safety of friends in Lahore and Karachi!”
A Twitter user commented on the post stating, “You should really settle in pakistan. @ReallySwara there ancestors looted our temples / raped hindu women's. Mentioned in Tanaji movie. जान दोगे या जात. Openly challenging hindus and u stand for them.”
For those unversed, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ featured Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. It was released earlier this year.
Bhasker schooled the man on the micro blogging platform. She wrote, “Anil ji! Bharat & Pakistan ke logon ke ancestors ek hi hain! :) Harappa, Mohenjo daro, indus valley civilisation kabhi padhaa ya suna hai?? Yahi dikkat hoti hai jab History aap Whats App university se Padhtey hain!!!! Itihaas Twitter ke 280 characters se thoda zyada complex hai!”
At least 97 people died when a Karachi-bound plane from Lahore crashed minutes before landing at Jinnah International Airport. Flight PK 8303, an A320 Airbus, crashed while trying to land in Karachi. It was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members. The crash came just days after Pakistan allowed domestic flights to resume operations after being grounded for days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
