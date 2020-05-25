'Pak ancestors looted temples and raped Hindu women': Swara Bhasker schools man who learned 'history' from 'Tanhaji' movie

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker isn’t new to trolls on social media. Time and again, Bhasker has called out a section of haters with her befitting replies on virtual platforms. This time around it was a lesson on history, as Swara perfectly articulated it to be beyond the 280 character limit on Twitter.

Swara, on Friday offered condolences to the victims of the Karachi plane crash. She wrote, “Oh noooooo! SO Tragic! Heartfelt condolences to affected families and prayers for the victims of this godawful accident/ crash! Praying for some miraculous survivors & for the safety of friends in Lahore and Karachi!”

A Twitter user commented on the post stating, “You should really settle in pakistan. @ReallySwara there ancestors looted our temples / raped hindu women's. Mentioned in Tanaji movie. जान दोगे या जात. Openly challenging hindus and u stand for them.”

For those unversed, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ featured Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. It was released earlier this year.