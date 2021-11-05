'Paisa vasool!': Netizens impressed with 'Sooryavanshi'; pictures of housefull theatres flood Twitter

The most-awaited Indian film of 2021, 'Sooryavanshi' helmed by ace director Rohit Shetty, and starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, will be released worldwide on Friday, November 5.

It has sparked off global curiosity ahead of its debut across continents as a result of the extended wait. With 66 countries and 1,300 screens worldwide, this film has the largest international distribution for an Indian film.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment, the film is all set to establish extraordinary milestones in major global markets.

Commenting on the release, producer-director Rohit Shetty said, "I have waited for a long time to release 'Sooryavanshi' on the big screen and it is heartening to get such a wide release across the world. I hope and pray the audience will enjoy watching it in the cinemas with family and friends this festive season."

The happiness of theatres finally opening up along with the release of the movie has further lighted up people's Diwali. Twitter today is flooded with early reviews.

Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, and presented by Reliance Entertainment, 'Sooryavanshi' is being released worldwide November 5.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 01:38 PM IST