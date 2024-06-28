Painters Create Dance Reel On Trending 'Angaaron' Song From Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

In the viral trend of creating dance reels to popular songs, two painters were seen showcasing their dancing skills through a reel set to the trending song 'Angaaron' from Allu Arjun's movie Pushpa 2. The energetic and catchy beats of the song inspired the duo to join the Instagram dance trend and bring out their talents of the camera. See video:

All you need to know about the Pushpa 2 dance reel

The video showed the painters fully drenched and dusted in paint during their work assignment. It was learned that they were at the site, painting, when they took a break to create this dance reel. They initially stood one behind another to throw some dance moves, followed by appearing on the screen together. Both the painters covered their face with a cloth and they were dressed in their work clothes. Taking sometime from their task, they recreated the moves of the cine beat.

The video opened by showing one of the painters standing in front of the camera, while the other hid behind him. The painter, who turned dancer in this reel, performed the iconic matchstick step along with the signature Pushpa hand wave. Soon, the duo loosened their body and grooved to the energetic song together.

Video goes viral

Before the video concluded, the person who stood behind faced the camera and posed like the Allu Arjun character Pushparaj. He wore goggles and grooved to the song. Notably, the painters called themselves 'Pushpa painters,' while uploading the video online. The reel was posted on Instagram on June 6. As of the 28th of the month, the video already went viral by gathering more than seven million views and three lakh views.