Outpouring of support online as Ben Stokes takes indefinite break from cricket to 'prioritise' mental health

In recent days, there have been a slew of high profile athletes who have taken a step back from their award-winning careers to focus on mental health. Earlier in June, top ranked tennis player Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open to tend to her mental health. Then came legendary US Gymnast Simone Biles' withdrawal from several Olympic finals. Now, England cricketer Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break from the game to "prioritise his mental wellbeing".

While India and England are set to lock horns in the Test series from August 4 in Nottingham, the star all-rounder had withdrawn from the upcoming matches. But while Stokes' withdrawal is a major blow for England, netizens have come together with an outpouring of support over the decision.

"Best wishes to Ben Stokes. I hope his mental health issues get sorted out as quickly as possible and without any criticism," read one tweet.

"Ben Stokes withdrawing from the test series is big news. Virtually impossible to replace. So many elite sportspeople getting affected," lamented Indian sports commentator Harsha Bhogle.