'Order a cape at Cape Town for the Superman': Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, others hail Rishabh Pant's combative 100

Rishabh Pant scored a combative unbeaten 100 to help India set a fighting 212-run target for South Africa in the series-deciding third Test at Cape Town on Thursday.

The left-handed batter mixed careful play and aggressiveness to eventually remain unbeaten on 100 as India were bowled out for 198 in 67.3 overs in the second innings.

No other batter except Pant and skipper Virat Kohli (29 runs off 143 balls) were able to tackle the South African pacers. Seven Indian batters failed to get into double figures.

Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and many others from the cricketing fraternity hailed Pant's century.

"Incredible 100 from #RishabhPant . Just two other batsmen reached double fingers and has single -handedly kept India in the game. Not just an ex-factor but one of India’s biggest match-winner in Test cricket," wrote Virender Sehwag.

"Cricket needs players like @RishabhPant17!! This is a serious knock .. #SAvsIND," tweeted former England captain Michael Vaughan.

Check out the tweets below:

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 07:27 PM IST