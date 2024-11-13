 Orange Juice Wins Woman ₹2 Crore Lottery
Kelly Spahr, a resident of Kernersville in North Carolina, had halted at a gas station located next to a Quality Mart. Kelly then went to get herself some orange juice from the mart, when she came across lottery tickets being sold there. It was a $20 Merry Multiplier scratch-off ticket, where she turned out to become the top winner claiming a stunning amount of around Rs 2 crore.

Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 09:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | Canva

Some people keep purchasing lottery tickets every month to try their luck, on the other hand a few lucky ones just randomly buy a ticket and crack the lottery. There have been several cases in the past when people who just wanted to give it a chance at the lottery won a huge amount. In a similar incident, a woman from The US won nearly two crore rupees when she made an unplanned visit for an orange juice.

Orange juice to lottery win!

Kelly Spahr, a resident of Kernersville in North Carolina, had halted at a gas station located next to a Quality Mart. Kelly then went to get herself some orange juice from the mart, when she came across lottery tickets being sold there.

She wasn't very keen to win big through the scheme, but wanted to try out her luck on it. She bought a ticket worth $20 (approx. Rs 1,600), only to learn later that she had purchased the lucky ticket.

It was a $20 Merry Multiplier scratch-off ticket, where she turned out to become the top winner claiming a stunning amount of around Rs 2 crore.

article-image

She calls it "life-changing amount"

Expressing her reaction to winning the lottery and learning about receiving a $250,000 (approx. Rs 2 crore) bumper prize, she told the media, "It's a life-changing amount for us...It really helps us out a lot". She revealed how the huge money could help her family, and said, "This just opened up some more doors for us".

She explained further how she happened to purchase the ticket, when she didn't really step down at the gas station for enrolling at the lottery.

What made her pick this lottery ticket? She reveals

"When I saw there were new tickets at the gas station, I thought I'd give them a shot...The ticket has a folding part on it which is what sold me on it. ", Kelly was quoted as saying in news reports.

If she hadn't walked to the mart for some orange juice, she might have not won the grand lottery amount. "It’s nice to know that big wins like this really do happen", she said.

