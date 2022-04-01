e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Viral / Oops! Snake enters washroom, wears tissue roll as necklace in viral video

Oops! Snake enters washroom, wears tissue roll as necklace in viral video

Authors

Swarna Srikanth | Updated on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:14 PM IST

via snake_unity/Instagram

via snake_unity/Instagram

Advertisement

Shocking! It would surely be a nightmare to enter one's washroom and suddenly spot a long snake using the place...

Goosebumps coming your way? In a recent video shared on Instagram, we could see a snake having entered a toilet and rolled itself around the western commode.

According to reports, the reptile happens to be a cobra, fiercely flaunting its tongue often. Not just that, it has also wrapped a tissue roll against its body, as if it were a neck accessory.

Watch the video, right here:

ALSO READ

British chef Gordon Ramsay reacts over mother's food review, says 'I love you xxx' British chef Gordon Ramsay reacts over mother's food review, says 'I love you xxx'
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Pooja Sharma aka Mumbai local's 'Rekha' grooves to 'Dholida' from Gangubai Kathiawadi; video goes... Pooja Sharma aka Mumbai local's 'Rekha' grooves to 'Dholida' from Gangubai Kathiawadi; video goes...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:14 PM IST