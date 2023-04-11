 Oops moment: PTI goofs up in latest Tweet misspells 'Assam' as 'Ass'; netizens react
The tweet was posted by the news agency on Tuesday afternoon, and later deleted.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 03:26 PM IST
article-image

Misspelling words can get really embarrassing at times. In such an incident, the Press Trust of India (PTI) became the latest victim of an 'oops moment' when they misspelled 'Assam' as 'Ass' in their tweet.

But the tweet caught everyone's attention, and netizens reacted with memes under the comment box.

Here are some of the comments under the Tweet:

article-image

