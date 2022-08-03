e-Paper Get App

Oops! Kevin Philipp's paragliding parachute tangles, fails to open; watch video

The world traveller and national record holder Kevin Philipp faced a risky situation high in the sky when his paragliding parachute failed functioning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Instagram Kevin Philipp

Avid traveller and social media influencer Kevin Philipp witnessed an unfortunate adventure when his paragliding in Spain created trouble. Kevin's fly tool was seen to be plummeting to the ground soon after being hit by heavy winds. The parachute tangled and failed to open, throwing him into a risky scenario.

Watch video:

If it were someone trying the sport for the first time, it would have been a terrible horror episode. However, Kevin being an experienced one in field, tried to manage the panicking situation. He resorted to implement plan B when the usual way didn't work.

How did he rescue himself from the free scary fall? Revealing how he eventually managed to get himself free, he shared a YouTube video of the travel experience. In the video, he can be heard saying, "Very last chance was to manually open the rescue package. Estimated time left about 1 second. This was not the day to die!" He added, "Thankfully, after finally being able to open the emergency parachute, Philipp landed safely - no doubt in need of a very stiff drink."

Watch video:

