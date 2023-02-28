Oops! Aussie couple spends Rs 1.11 lakh during dinner, more than their entire Bali trip

Freepik

How much do you pay for your own mistake?

An Australian couple paid a Rs 1.11 lakh (£1,121) credit card bill after making a dinner blunder. The story went viral after the tourist described the mix-up in a Facebook group called 'Bali Bogans'.

The Australian tourist from Kalgoorie chose a fancy restaurant to dine at for his wife's birthday while on the island of Bali, along with a bottle of wine named Domaine Leflaive Chevalier-Montrachet.

The confusion arose because the price of the meal was listed on the menu in hundreds of Indonesian Rupiah rather than tens of thousands.

At first, the husband thought the bottle had a price tag of $170 Australian dollars. This calculates to about 1.7 million in Indonesian Rupiah, meaning he had added an extra £95 to his bill.

When he made the order, the waiter paused and said, 'are you sure, Sir?'.

Slightly offended by the question, the man went ahead with the order.

All ended well on the day. But next morning when he woke up, he realised he had spent over £1,121 at the restaurant. And when he checked his receipt, he realised his error. The bottle was actually for £925 (Rs 92,000).

"I scoffed at him and said ‘yup no worries’. (like how dare he think I’m not good for a $170 bottle of wine) anyway the wine was consumed along with a delicious dinner and at one point the chef came out to introduce himself. I did think at the time it was strange but I just assumed it’s a nice restaurant and didn’t think about it again," he wrote in the Facebook page 'Bali Bogans.'

"That meal actually cost more than the entire holiday," added the tourist.