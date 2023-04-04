OnlyFans & Pornhub star 'Evelyn' has 2 vaginas; uses adult-only platforms to educate people about her condition |

Evelyn Miller, a 31-year-old Australian woman opened up about having two vaginas and two uteruses. Despite being worried about her condition after learning about it in 2011, however, she learned to embrace it and educate others too.

Miller reportedly shares videos on adult-only sites to educate people about her condition. In 2018 she set up an OnlyFans account with her husband Tom and started to used it to raise awareness among women. "OnlyFans has helped me to finally embrace my condition. Creating content and having people complexly fascinated by my condition is really great," she was quoted in reports.

She once worried of not being able to be a mother

The adult star brought to notice that she feared of being childless and also had faced anxiety towards having sex and avoided it for long. However, she credits her online presence to have given her new life. And, interestingly, she is also a mother to two kids, Andrew and Georgia.

She told media that she was 'lucky' as many other women in a similar situation wrote back to her after coming across her videos. Evelyn is now popular for her word that she's got 'one vagina for work and another for play'. According to reports, she earns £12,000 a week (12,33,259 INR).

What is Uterine Didelphys?

The condition of Evelyn Miller resonates to what medicine terms as "Uterine Didelphys." It is a disorder present before birth in which a female develops two uteruses instead of one.

It also known to people as "double uterus" -- the term that Miller is trying to familiarise people with with her educational videos on OnlyFans & Pornhub.