OneNationOnePrice: Twitterati slam Centre over differential COVID-19 vaccine pricing for states

The Serum Institute of India has announced a new pricing structure for COVID-19 vaccines that will be followed in the months to come. Under this, Covishield will cost Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. The price will stay Rs 150 for the Centre.
From May 1, India will make COVID-19 vaccines available to all individuals above the age of 18. Hence, the company also said that in the next two months it would work to scale up vaccine production.
Even though this is good news as the vaccine will soon be accessible to all, the pricing still has the population concerned.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the Union government over differential pricing of Covishield vaccine, saying the Centre getting it at Rs 150 per dose and states at Rs 400 is no cooperative federalism.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Central Govt will continue to pay Rs 150 per dose for Covishield. State govts will now be charged Rs 400 a dose. This is not cooperative federalism. This will bleed dry the already reeling state finances. Atrocious! We demand One Nation, One Price for Centre & State governments."
Many others have raised similar questions about the high price of the vaccine.
Here's how people are reacting to the news.
