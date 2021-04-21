OneNationOnePrice: Twitterati slam Centre over differential COVID-19 vaccine pricing for states

The Serum Institute of India has announced a new pricing structure for COVID-19 vaccines that will be followed in the months to come. Under this, Covishield will cost Rs 400 per dose for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals. The price will stay Rs 150 for the Centre.

From May 1, India will make COVID-19 vaccines available to all individuals above the age of 18. Hence, the company also said that in the next two months it would work to scale up vaccine production.