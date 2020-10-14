'One way to solve illegal Bangladeshi immigration problem': Twitter reacts as Bangladesh set to overtake India in per capita GDP

As Bangladesh is set to overtake India in terms of per capita gross domestic product (GDP) this calendar year, Twitter users in India on Tuesday mocked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over its "achievement".

Bangladesh’s per capita GDP in dollar terms is expected to grow 4% in 2020 to $1,888 while against India’s per capita GDP is expected to decline 10.5% to $1,877, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Economic Outlook (WEO).

This makes India the third poorest country in South Asia, with only Pakistan and Nepal reporting lower per capita GDP, while Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Maldives would be ahead of India, Business Standard reported.

"We do have a significant downgrade for India's growth for the fiscal year 2021. It is -10.3%. The hit to the economy has been large and pretty much broad-based. You saw that in the April, May, June months, so this has been a very hard hit," IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Tuesday.

Here is how Indians reacted on Twitter: