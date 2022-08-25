'One nation, One fertilizer' scheme rolled out; Twitterati reacts

The Indian Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers decided to brand all fertilizers as "One nation, one fertilizer" under the scheme "Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Januvarak Pariyojna (PMBJP)."
A logo using PMBJP fertilizer scheme is to to be placed on the side of the fertilizer packs.
Congress leader and Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh hilariously replied to the central government's decision. Sharing face palm meme template, he slammed BJP's self-promotion move.
Meanwhile, people also brought in suggestions over the recent scheme. A Kannada-speaking netizens asked the government to ensure that the details on the fertilizer pack are written in most known languages of the country. This came in with the aim to avoid malpractices in the agriculture sector.
The tweet by the netizen read, "Please ensure that the fertilizer details are written in all leading languages of India so that every farmer understands what is written there by helping to reduce cheating!"
