'One nation, One fertilizer' scheme rolled out; Twitterati reacts

One nation, One fertilizer |

The Indian Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers decided to brand all fertilizers as "One nation, one fertilizer" under the scheme "Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Januvarak Pariyojna (PMBJP)."

A logo using PMBJP fertilizer scheme is to to be placed on the side of the fertilizer packs.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh hilariously replied to the central government's decision. Sharing face palm meme template, he slammed BJP's self-promotion move.

Nothing that the Sarvavyapi does for self-promotion should surprise us anymore. Latest is the decision to sell all fertilizers under one brand and that too as part of PM-BJP (Bharatiya Janurvarak Pariyojana).



One Nation, One Man, One Fertilizer! pic.twitter.com/4AX2V5mRB7 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, people also brought in suggestions over the recent scheme. A Kannada-speaking netizens asked the government to ensure that the details on the fertilizer pack are written in most known languages of the country. This came in with the aim to avoid malpractices in the agriculture sector.

The tweet by the netizen read, "Please ensure that the fertilizer details are written in all leading languages of India so that every farmer understands what is written there by helping to reduce cheating!"

@mansukhmandviya Sir,



Please ensure that the fertilizer details are written in all leading languages of India so that every farmer understands what is written there by helping to reduce cheating!@OfficeOf_MM @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/IDGsaCK2x7 — ಪ್ರಹ್ಲಾದ ಕುಣಿಗಲ್ ಹನುಮಂತಯ್ಯ / ಭಾರತ ಸುರಚನ ಮಂಡಲ. (@PrahladKH1) August 25, 2022

