'On your mark, get a dictionary, and go!': Shashi Tharoor leaves Twitterati speechless with 'floccinaucinihilipilification'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, known for his penchant for rarely used, difficult-to-pronounce English words, on Friday threw in another head-scratcher - "floccinaucinihilipilification".

The noun, which had Twitterati once again running for their dictionaries, came up as Tharoor engaged in friendly banter with TRS working president K T Rama Rao over COVID-19 medicine names.

Oxford dictionary describes floccinaucinihilipilification as "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless".

It started with Rama Rao, or KTR as he is popularly called, wondering why medicine names are so tough to pronounce.

"On a lighter note, any idea who comes up with this unpronounceable names for meds? - Posaconazole - Cresemba - Tocilzumab - Remdesivir - Liposomal Amphoterecin - Flavipiravir - Molnupiravir - Baricitinib. And the list goes on.," he said on Thursday night.