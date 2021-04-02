On Good Friday, Indian ministers virtually honour Lord Jesus Christ's sacrifice

Today marks Good Friday, the day when Christians across the globe commemorate the crucifixion of Lord Jesus and his death at Calvary. On this day, we remember that Jesus died to pay the price for mankind's sins. The day is solemn and a general air of sadness is felt all around.

Commemorating the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick."