On #CivilServiceDay, India pays tribute to its bureaucrats on Twitter

Civil servants keep the country running smoothly from behind the curtain. However, we forget to thank them for their services on most days.

April 21 marks "National Civil Service Day", dedicated to officers engaged in public administration in India. On this occasion, we honour the Civil service system, which is the backbone of the administrative machinery in our country.

Today, praising the civil servants in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "Best wishes to all Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day. In different terrains and across different sectors, they are working tirelessly to help our citizens and enhance national progress. May they keep serving the nation with the same zeal."