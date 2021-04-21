On #CivilServiceDay, India pays tribute to its bureaucrats on Twitter

Civil servants keep the country running smoothly from behind the curtain. However, we forget to thank them for their services on most days.
April 21 marks "National Civil Service Day", dedicated to officers engaged in public administration in India. On this occasion, we honour the Civil service system, which is the backbone of the administrative machinery in our country.
Today, praising the civil servants in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, "Best wishes to all Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day. In different terrains and across different sectors, they are working tirelessly to help our citizens and enhance national progress. May they keep serving the nation with the same zeal."
President of India Ram Nath Kovind wrote, "On Civil Services Day, my greetings to civil servants past and present! Our bureaucracy is rightly called the Steel Frame, and you’ve been the backbone of our fight against Covid-19. You’ve raised the bar of professional excellence and dedication in public service. All the best!"
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also made a tweet. It reads, "On Civil Services Day, my greetings to all civil servants and their families. From implementing policies to serving the society, our civil services have played a key role in India’s progress. I am sure that they will continue to serve the nation with the same passion & devotion."
Not only our leaders but also every citizen of India is thanking our civil servants for ensuring that this country's administration runs smoothly.
Here's how other leaders are honouring our civil servants today. Have a look.
