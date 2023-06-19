 ON CAMERA: Woman Disgracefully Showers Cash Inside Garbha Griha of Kedarnath Dham, Draws Flak
Temple authorities have demanded police for necessary and immediate action in this matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
A woman was seen disgracefully showering money inside the sanctum sanctorum of Kedarnath Dham. The incident was filmed on camera and has now surfaced online receiving displeasure from viewers. Temple authorities have demanded police for necessary and immediate action in this matter.

This is a breaking news story. Details awaited.

