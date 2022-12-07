e-Paper Get App
HomeViralON CAMERA: Speeding truck crushes man, left to die on busy Aurangabad roads; shocking CCTV video goes viral

ON CAMERA: Speeding truck crushes man, left to die on busy Aurangabad roads; shocking CCTV video goes viral

The video showing a man getting hit by a vehicle while crossing a busy road, and receiving no help from either locals or fellow commuters, has stunned people for the lack of humanity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Speeding truck crushes man, left to die on busy Aurangabad roads, chilling CCTV footage goes viral | Twitter/Shreya Dubey
Follow us on

Aurangabad: In a video that's being circulated on Twitter, we can see a road accident going unattended. The chilling visuals capture a man being hit and thrown by a speeding truck, however, only to see no one come to his help.

The man who was crossing a busy road in Aurangabad (according to the journalist who tweeted the video) was crushed by the vehicle and left to shame humanity. Neither locals nor fellow commuters on the roadway paused to help the accident victim. The CCTV footage captures the sad visuals from the dramatic mishap and is now viral on social media.

(Disclaimer: The video contains disturbing visuals)

(Further details of the incident are awaited)

Read Also
Shocking! 'Mother of the year' catches raccoon with bare hands while rescuing her girl from its...
article-image
Read Also
WATCH: Lionel Messi's son throws chewing gum on stand full of football fans, video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Speeding truck crushes man, left to die on busy Aurangabad roads; shocking CCTV video...

ON CAMERA: Speeding truck crushes man, left to die on busy Aurangabad roads; shocking CCTV video...

Korean influencer 'Mhyochi' expresses worry after the two accused in her sexual harassment case get...

Korean influencer 'Mhyochi' expresses worry after the two accused in her sexual harassment case get...

WATCH: Over 20 locals from Madhya Pradesh board a single autorickshaw, video of jugaad goes viral

WATCH: Over 20 locals from Madhya Pradesh board a single autorickshaw, video of jugaad goes viral

WATCH: DJ Khaled gets haircut in bizarre location, shares Instagram reel from the middle of Saudi...

WATCH: DJ Khaled gets haircut in bizarre location, shares Instagram reel from the middle of Saudi...

Mumbaikar narrates his coffee chat experience in viral Linkedin post

Mumbaikar narrates his coffee chat experience in viral Linkedin post