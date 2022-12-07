ON CAMERA: Speeding truck crushes man, left to die on busy Aurangabad roads; shocking CCTV video goes viral

ON CAMERA: Speeding truck crushes man, left to die on busy Aurangabad roads, chilling CCTV footage goes viral | Twitter/Shreya Dubey

Aurangabad: In a video that's being circulated on Twitter, we can see a road accident going unattended. The chilling visuals capture a man being hit and thrown by a speeding truck, however, only to see no one come to his help.

The man who was crossing a busy road in Aurangabad (according to the journalist who tweeted the video) was crushed by the vehicle and left to shame humanity. Neither locals nor fellow commuters on the roadway paused to help the accident victim. The CCTV footage captures the sad visuals from the dramatic mishap and is now viral on social media.

(Disclaimer: The video contains disturbing visuals)

(Further details of the incident are awaited)