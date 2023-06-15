ON CAMERA: Odisha Man's Sadistic Cruelty Towards Kingfisher Bird Posted On Instagram; Gets Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Odisha Man's Sadistic Cruelty Towards A Bird Posted On Instagram; Gets Arrested After Video Goes Viral | Twitter

Animal cruelty has become a serious issue in today's society. While some humans purposefully kill animals and birds, others practice cruelty just for fun. The latest video to go viral for the wrong reasons is of a man holding and torturing a Kingfisher bird for fun.

The video was originally posted by the accused, named Guru Dalei, on Instagram, but later it was posted on Twitter by IFS Officer Susanta Nanda on his account.

Nanda posted the video with the caption, "Difficult to believe that such sadists exits among us. One Mr Guru Dalei, belonging to Pattaparia village of Kendrapada district posted this in Instagram. Shocked. He has been immediately arrested under WL protection Act. Request ⁦@instagramto please suspend his account."

Thanks to @dfomangrovefdwl for apprehending this criminal immediately.

— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 15, 2023

In the video, one can spot the bird as a Kingfisher, which is battling to breathe and free itself, while the accused is holding its head and beak just for fun.

The video received quite a backlash, and according to Nanda's tweet, the DFO, Mangrove Forest Division (WL), Rajnagar, Odisha, detained the suspect, Guru Dalei, who is from the Kendrapada district's Pattaparia village.

Earlier last month, a video of a man stripping the feathers of a peacock in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district created an uproar on social media.