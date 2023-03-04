ON CAMERA: Noida hotel calls in goons, beat up wedding party after dispute over damage compensation

ON CAMERA: Noida hotel calls in goons, beat up groom, his family after dispute over damage compensation | Twitter video screengrab

Noida: Another video of a wedding party being thrashed by hotel staff has emerged on social media. In the video, the groom and his family were thrashed with sticks by hotel staff who had called goons from outside.

The family had booked a hotel located in Noida Sector 71 for three days. After the wedding ceremony was over, while checking out, the hotel staff called in goons and beat up the groom and his family members with sticks. The hotel staff had alleged that hotel property, including television and furniture, were broken during the function and demanded compensation for the same. There was a dispute between the two sides on the matter. Noida police has taken cognisance in the matter and registered a case against unknown people. Action is being taken against the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage of this incident. In incident reportedly occurred this week.

In the video, three to four people can be seen chatting in the hotel reception just when a bunch of men arrive and begin thrashing the people standing in the reception area. Among the people who walked in are two ladies who are trying to save the man who appears to be the groom. After some time, all the miscreants run away from the hotel reception and the family closes the door from inside.

Watch video here:

Gurugram hotel brawl

Earlier this week, after the staff of The Grand IRS hotel refused to play DJ at midnight, guests present at the wedding ceremony reportedly clashed with the bouncers and staff of the hotel. Five people, including a woman were injured in the incident. The hotel reportedly belonged to a BJP leader.