ON CAMERA: Man fires revolver in UP & dances on road along with 3 people to a Haryanvi song | Twitter - Viral Video

A man reportedly identified as a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera firing a revolver in the air and then dancing on the road along with a few others. The video of the harsh firing has come to light from the Dadri area of the Gautam Buddha Nagar.

WATCH VIDEO

In the video, we can spot around four men, all dressed in white (purportedly politicians), having parked their vehicles on the roadside and joyously involved in firing and dancing to a Haryanvi song. The incident was reported by a few local media outlets and the footage was circulated on Twitter to go viral.

While sharing on Twitter, the footage was attempted to draw the attention of police officials who could look into the matter and take strict action. Further details in this regard are awaited.