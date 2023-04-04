 ON CAMERA: Man fires revolver in UP & dances on road along with 3 people to a Haryanvi song
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralON CAMERA: Man fires revolver in UP & dances on road along with 3 people to a Haryanvi song

ON CAMERA: Man fires revolver in UP & dances on road along with 3 people to a Haryanvi song

A video of harsh firing has come to light from Dadri area of Uttar Pradesh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 09:07 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Man fires revolver in UP & dances on road along with 3 people to a Haryanvi song | Twitter - Viral Video

A man reportedly identified as a BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera firing a revolver in the air and then dancing on the road along with a few others. The video of the harsh firing has come to light from the Dadri area of the Gautam Buddha Nagar.

WATCH VIDEO

In the video, we can spot around four men, all dressed in white (purportedly politicians), having parked their vehicles on the roadside and joyously involved in firing and dancing to a Haryanvi song. The incident was reported by a few local media outlets and the footage was circulated on Twitter to go viral.

While sharing on Twitter, the footage was attempted to draw the attention of police officials who could look into the matter and take strict action. Further details in this regard are awaited.

Read Also
WATCH: Congress MLA fires gun in the air during New Year party; booked after video goes viral
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Man fires revolver in UP & dances on road along with 3 people to a Haryanvi song

ON CAMERA: Man fires revolver in UP & dances on road along with 3 people to a Haryanvi song

WATCH: NYC-based photographer captures stunning moment of the One World Trade Centre witnessing a...

WATCH: NYC-based photographer captures stunning moment of the One World Trade Centre witnessing a...

Delhi metro trends on Twitter; dramatic video of woman opening pepper spray during fight goes viral...

Delhi metro trends on Twitter; dramatic video of woman opening pepper spray during fight goes viral...

Rajasthan: Woman rains slaps on policeman in Alwar; video goes viral

Rajasthan: Woman rains slaps on policeman in Alwar; video goes viral

New Twitter Logo: Netizens trend social media with 'dog' videos & classic memes

New Twitter Logo: Netizens trend social media with 'dog' videos & classic memes