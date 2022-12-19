ON CAMERA: Kid accelerates scooter when dad halts two-wheeler with engine on, leads to accident | Twitter/ Vivek Gupta

Maharashtra: A CCTV video tweeted by a journalist captured a father and his child seated on a scooter at their doorstep. The two-wheeler is seen halted ahead of the ride, soon after which the kid seated in the front accidentally operates the accelerator. Reportedly from Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, the footage showing the entire incident from the parked state to the occurred mishap has surfaced on Twitter.

The video begins to show the scooty halted right beside their residence, however with the engine on. Probably the man was just about to start the ride and was awaiting something from the house. Meanwhile, the young one took to claim hands on the vehicle and trigger the accelerator.

Seconds after the child accelerated the vehicle, the dad seated behind couldn't take control of the never-thought-of ride. He bounced and fell back as locals rushed to give him a check. The video showed a person lifting the little one safely into their arms.

Details about the concerned man are unknown.