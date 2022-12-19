e-Paper Get App
HomeViralON CAMERA: Kid accelerates scooter when dad halts two-wheeler with engine on, leads to accident

ON CAMERA: Kid accelerates scooter when dad halts two-wheeler with engine on, leads to accident

A video reportedly from Maharashtra has gone viral on social media and shows a kid accidentally speeding up an Activa. Soon after the vehicle was accelerated the dad who was seated behind was thrown towards the ground.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Kid accelerates scooter when dad halts two-wheeler with engine on, leads to accident | Twitter/ Vivek Gupta
Follow us on

Maharashtra: A CCTV video tweeted by a journalist captured a father and his child seated on a scooter at their doorstep. The two-wheeler is seen halted ahead of the ride, soon after which the kid seated in the front accidentally operates the accelerator. Reportedly from Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, the footage showing the entire incident from the parked state to the occurred mishap has surfaced on Twitter.

The video begins to show the scooty halted right beside their residence, however with the engine on. Probably the man was just about to start the ride and was awaiting something from the house. Meanwhile, the young one took to claim hands on the vehicle and trigger the accelerator.

Read Also
Watch: Kid scribbles on car with red lipstick; video goes viral
article-image

Seconds after the child accelerated the vehicle, the dad seated behind couldn't take control of the never-thought-of ride. He bounced and fell back as locals rushed to give him a check. The video showed a person lifting the little one safely into their arms.

Details about the concerned man are unknown.

Read Also
Jio Cinema memes: As FIFA World Cup ends, users uninstall the football match live-streaming app
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Kid accelerates scooter when dad halts two-wheeler with engine on, leads to accident

ON CAMERA: Kid accelerates scooter when dad halts two-wheeler with engine on, leads to accident

Jio Cinema memes: As FIFA World Cup ends, users uninstall the football match live-streaming app

Jio Cinema memes: As FIFA World Cup ends, users uninstall the football match live-streaming app

FIFA 2022: Messi’s son Thiago writes letter to the Argentine footballer, pens down famous...

FIFA 2022: Messi’s son Thiago writes letter to the Argentine footballer, pens down famous...

Watch: Christmas decorations catch fire in London restaurant, diners forced to flee

Watch: Christmas decorations catch fire in London restaurant, diners forced to flee

'Air India refused to allow pet onboard despite permission': Bengaluru family's video goes viral;...

'Air India refused to allow pet onboard despite permission': Bengaluru family's video goes viral;...