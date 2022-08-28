On camera: Kanpur school girls get into catfight, throw punches, pull hair; video goes viral

On camera: Kanpur school girls get into cat fight, throw punches, pull hair; video goes viral |

An incident of girl students fighting has been reported from a private school in Kanpur. The video has gone viral on social media and is gaining a lot of traction. In video three female students are seen fighting inside the classroom, wearing school uniform.

The video has been widely circulated on social media websites. Some well-known verified Twitter accounts are also among the people who are sharing the video. The identity of the girls in the video has not yet been made public. .

However, the Twitter users are having a laugh riot watching the video.