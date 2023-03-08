e-Paper Get App
On Camera: Jaipur couple romance on bike during Holi eve

The reported incident took place at the B2 Bypass in Jaipur.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan cops are on the lookout for a couple who was seen romancing on a motorbike on Jaipur streets on the eve of Holi. The reported incident took place at the B2 Bypass in Jaipur.

The couple was caught on mobile camera performing 'romancing stunts' on motorbike on the eve of Holi. Meanwhile, the video has gone viral and is attracting many eyeballs and comments of social media handlers.

The video was apparently shot by a passenger in a car. The viral video shows the girl sitting on the petrol tank of the Royal Enfield motorcycle as the man drives the two-wheeler. In the video itself, a bit of the Bypass is visible in-board.

Police have now started a search for the accused couple based on the registration number of the bike. Police officials said that the traffic police are likely to penalise the accused couple.

In a similar incident in January, a man was caught on camera romancing his girlfriend on a stolen bike in Chhattisgarh. Following the case, both got arrested.

