On camera: Iranians remove turbans of the clerics in viral videos

Several videos of Iranians removing turbans of the clerics have recently gone viral on social media. These occurrences are a part of the continuing anti-hijab demonstration that began after Mahsa Amini, 22, died while being held on September 17th. The morality police, who strictly enforced the hijab laws, detained her.

In one video, a lady approaches a cleric who is strolling down the street and pushes his turban away.

Disturbing footage from Naziabad, Tehran shows a citizen being beaten up by regime's thugs. #Iran https://t.co/XgO9j7l15z — FJ (@Natsecjeff) November 1, 2022

In yet another footage, a passerby youth knocks off the head turban of a cleric at a bus stop.