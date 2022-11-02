e-Paper Get App
On camera: Iranians remove turbans of the clerics in viral videos

The anti-Iranian protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini have amplified in the region to see people knocking off the respectful turbans of the clerics

Updated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022
On camera: Iranians remove turbans of the clerics in viral videos
Several videos of Iranians removing turbans of the clerics have recently gone viral on social media. These occurrences are a part of the continuing anti-hijab demonstration that began after Mahsa Amini, 22, died while being held on September 17th. The morality police, who strictly enforced the hijab laws, detained her.

In one video, a lady approaches a cleric who is strolling down the street and pushes his turban away.

In yet another footage, a passerby youth knocks off the head turban of a cleric at a bus stop.

