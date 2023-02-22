ON CAMERA: Car with baby onboard dramatically overturns in Kerala's Karumala area; 4 miraculously survive the road accident

24 News

Kerala: On Tuesday, a car in Kerala carrying four passengers lost control due to overspeeding and overturned risking the lives of those individuals with one of them being an infant. The road accident was recorded by a CCTV camera that reported the incident to have occurred near Karumala, Kozhikode. The time stamp on the CCTV recording suggested that it occurred at 6:15 p.m.

Reports suggest that the car had a baby onboard, along with three others. And despite the shocking visuals of the accident that scare the viewer, it was noted that the passengers managed a narrow escape from the unlikely aftermath. The footage shows locals rushing to provide assistance to the passengers by stopping their vehicles and reaching out to the crash victims.

Regional news media hint that the incident might have taken place due to a partial block on the Koyilandy-Edavanna state highway where the mishap took place.

24 News, a 24-hour Malayalam news channel owned by Insight Media City, reported the news with accessed visuals. (Video contains disturbing visuals) Video below:

Details about the concerned individuals are so far unknown.

