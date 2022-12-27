e-Paper Get App
HomeViralOn camera: Car skids backward after hitting snow-covered parked vehicle in Seattle

On camera: Car skids backward after hitting snow-covered parked vehicle in Seattle

A video showing multiple collisions on a snowy road in Washington State’s largest city has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Viral video | Twitter
Follow us on

Winter has witnessed heavy snowfall in Washington State. From mesmerizing pictures of snowy trees and houses to unfortunate mishaps, several visuals from the region have rolled out on social media to highlight the snowy weather there.

A video showing multiple collisions on a snowy road in Washington State’s largest city, Seattle, has gone viral on Twitter. A parked car was hit by about three other cars, of which one skidded backward on the road. The video was shared on Twitter with the warning "Don't Drive."

A user named Kaybergz tweeted the video and wrote, "One car tried to drive my hill and Queen Anne and hit all these parked cars who clue down the hill... insane. DON'T DRIVE. #seattle (sic)."

The New York Post stated citing the National Weather Service's Seatle Office that the temperatures started to rise above freezing on Saturday. This, reportedly, led to the ice melting on the roads and making the route difficult to commute.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi vs PM Modi: Who is more fit? Netizens ask as Congress leader wears a t-shirt in Delhi's...
article-image
Read Also
'Spiderman' creates spider web design while walking on snow, 'art' goes viral with 5 million views;...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mirza Ghalib Birth Anniversary: What message would you send if the poet had a Twitter verified...

Mirza Ghalib Birth Anniversary: What message would you send if the poet had a Twitter verified...

Dry leaf or something else? This viral video will leave you stunned; watch

Dry leaf or something else? This viral video will leave you stunned; watch

On camera: Car skids backward after hitting snow-covered parked vehicle in Seattle

On camera: Car skids backward after hitting snow-covered parked vehicle in Seattle

Mumbai: 2 policemen enjoy 'Kesariya' cover by youth at Marine Drive, video goes viral on Instagram;...

Mumbai: 2 policemen enjoy 'Kesariya' cover by youth at Marine Drive, video goes viral on Instagram;...

Stray dog enters Mumbai AC local train, picture goes viral

Stray dog enters Mumbai AC local train, picture goes viral