On camera: Car skids backward after hitting snow-covered parked vehicle in Seattle

Winter has witnessed heavy snowfall in Washington State. From mesmerizing pictures of snowy trees and houses to unfortunate mishaps, several visuals from the region have rolled out on social media to highlight the snowy weather there.

A video showing multiple collisions on a snowy road in Washington State’s largest city, Seattle, has gone viral on Twitter. A parked car was hit by about three other cars, of which one skidded backward on the road. The video was shared on Twitter with the warning "Don't Drive."

A user named Kaybergz tweeted the video and wrote, "One car tried to drive my hill and Queen Anne and hit all these parked cars who clue down the hill... insane. DON'T DRIVE. #seattle (sic)."

The New York Post stated citing the National Weather Service's Seatle Office that the temperatures started to rise above freezing on Saturday. This, reportedly, led to the ice melting on the roads and making the route difficult to commute.