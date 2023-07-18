On Camera: Biker Carelessly Crosses Road In Muzaffarnagar's Bhuraheri, Gets Hit By Car; Dies |

In a tragic incident reported near the Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand Check Post in Muzaffarnagar's Bhuraheri, a two-wheeler that recklessly tried crossing a main road was hit by a car on the route leading to the death of the helmet-less rider. The road accident was caught on camera and the visuals have surfaced online.

(Warning: Graphic content) WATCH VIDEO:

The chilling footage recorded the moment when the rider entered the road and tried to cross it quickly, however, in the meanwhile a car on the roadway approached him and knocked him down. It can be seen the man dramatically bounced over the car's roof before falling to the ground.

According to reports, the careless rider died on the spot after the fatal accident. Further details in this matter are awaited.

