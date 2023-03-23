ON CAMERA: Bike-borne armed men confuse target person with shopkeeper, fire in the air before fleeing in Bihar | Twitter video screengrab

In a viral video emerging from Saharsa in Bihar, two bike-borne men opened fire at a kirana shop owner in broad daylight. The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 3 or 4 pm in the Krishna Nagar area within the bounds of Sadar Police station.

As per an etvbharat report, the miscreants had come to take revenge on a man regarding some land dispute. The shop owner, Kunal Pandit, said that as the pillion rider took target on him but the man driving the bike said that he (shopkeeper) was not the target person and so the man fired in the air instead and drove off. In the video, the shopkeeper can be seen running off taking cover with a plastic chair he was seated on as soon as he notices that someone was taking aim at him. He runs off and a few children on his shop also can be seen running away in fear. The shopkeeper returns to his shop as soon as the bike-borne men drive off. Several people come out of their homes after hearing the gunshot.

watch video here:

